WEF: Geoeconomic Confrontation Tops Global Risks For 2026
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) warned on Wednesday that geoeconomic confrontation emerged as the top risk for the year, followed by interstate conflict, extreme weather, societal polarization and misinformation and disinformation, according to "The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2026".
The reports issued in Geneva said that a recent survey based on the perception of more than 1.300 leaders and experts demonstrates a mounting concern about the future of the international system and the persistence of global disruption over the coming decade.
President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende, said, "A new competitive order is taking shape as major powers seek to secure their spheres of interest. This shifting landscape, where cooperation looks markedly different than it did yesterday, reflects a pragmatic reality: collaborative approaches and the spirit of dialogue remain essential."
The report indicated that Geopolitical economic and geoeconomic risks surge sharply alongside increasing risks of economic downturn and inflation, while also warning of mounting global debt. Coupled with geoeconomic tensions, these factors could usher in a new phase of financial volatility.
It explained that state-based armed conflict ranked second among expected risks in 2026 before declining to fifth place in the two-year outlook. It warned that in a world marked by rising rivalries and prolonged conflicts, such confrontations threaten supply chains, global economic stability and undermine the capacity for international cooperation.
The report also noted that misinformation and disinformation and cyber insecurity feature among the most prominent short-term risks, while adverse outcomes of AI emerged as one of the most dangerous long-term challenges, given their potential impact on labour markets, societal stability, and security.
The report affirmed that environmental risks remain the most severe over the long term despite declining in rank in the short-term outlook. Extreme weather, biodiversity loss and critical change to Earth systems top the list of risks over the next ten years.
It also highlighted those fears of escalating armed conflicts amid intensifying competition among major powers and the persistence of long-running disputes, which pose growing threats to supply chains and global economic stability, further eroding the ability to cooperate internationally.
The Global Risks Report is one of the World Economic Forum's flagship annual publications released ahead of its Annual Meeting scheduled to be held next week in Davos. (end)
