Jordan Pledges Energy Support To Lebanon, Reaffirms Commitment To Regional Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Jordan will spare no effort to supply Lebanon with electricity and natural gas needs, Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan affirmed Wednesday, emphasizing that regional security and stability are essential for the success of cooperation projects.
Hassan made the remarks during a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam following the eighth session of the Lebanese-Jordanian High Joint Committee in Beirut.
"Jordan will do everything possible to provide our Lebanese brothers with electricity and natural gas as soon as readiness allows, within this year," Hassan said, highlighting that support for Lebanon is a constant priority under the guidance of King Abdullah II.
The meeting saw the signing of 21 agreements covering a wide range of sectors, including energy, electricity interconnection, industry, trade, investment, tourism, transport, and other services. The agreements underscore Jordan's commitment to being a permanent partner and supporter of Lebanon, ensuring its security, stability, and sovereignty.
Hassan also stressed the importance of stability in Syria for the success of regional cooperation projects, particularly in energy, noting that both countries agreed to maintain continuous ministerial and technical-level coordination to implement the agreements.
For his part, Prime Minister Salam described Lebanon-Jordan relations as long-standing and trust-based, not seasonal, and said the Beirut meeting marks the culmination of ongoing high-level communication between the two countries. He highlighted that the sessions focused on cooperation priorities in energy, transport, trade, investment, agriculture, health, education, and the digital economy.
Salam emphasized that the agreements and memorandums of understanding are intended to move from intentions to action and from agreements to tangible results, and underlined the importance of regular follow-ups and sustained coordination to strengthen the partnership for the benefit of both nations and peoples. (end)
