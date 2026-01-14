403
US Announces Start Of Second Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- US President's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announced on Wednesday the launch of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
In a post on the social media platform X, Witkoff said, "On behalf of President Donald Trump, we announce today the start of Phase Two of the 20-point plan to end the conflict in Gaza and transition from a ceasefire to disarmament, technocratic governance, and reconstruction."
He stressed that the second phase includes the establishment of a transitional Palestinian administration, the initiation of disarmament, and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
Witkoff called on Hamas Movement to adhere to its commitments under the second phase, including the handover of the remains of the last Israeli hostage, warning of "serious consequences" should the movement fail to comply.
He noted that the first phase of the Gaza agreement witnessed the delivery of what he described as historic humanitarian assistance, helped maintain the ceasefire, and led to the return of all living hostages as well as the remains of 27 out of 28 deceased hostages.
The US envoy expressed Washington's appreciation for the mediation efforts exerted by Egypt, Turkiye, and Qatar, describing them as "decisive" in achieving the progress made thus far. (end)
