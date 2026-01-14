403
Egypt Rules Out Gaza Division, Backs Independent Palestinian Cmte.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Bader Abdelati emphasized that any division of the Gaza Strip is a "red line that cannot be accepted," announcing agreement on the formation of a 15-member independent Palestinian committee to manage the territory.
Speaking at a joint press conference with UN Special Envoy to Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, Abdelati said the committee would be composed of Palestinian technocrats whose names and membership have been agreed upon.
He expressed hope that the committee would be announced soon to implement the remaining clauses of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and take responsibility for the daily administration of the region.
On the Sudanese crisis, Abdelati affirmed that Egypt is exerting pressure to end the war in Sudan in coordination with international partners.
He described the prolonged conflict as unacceptable and called on all stakeholders to seize the opportunity to end hostilities.
"The war in Sudan constitutes systematic destruction of the brotherly people's resources," he said, adding that any threat to Sudanese national security is a threat to Egyptian national security and cannot be tolerated.
In turn, Lamamra praised Egypt's role in de-escalating tensions and resolving the crisis in Sudan, highlighting the value of its diplomatic efforts.
He called on Sudanese parties to act wisely and reach a solution, emphasizing that ending the conflict requires an urgent humanitarian truce followed by a sustainable ceasefire.
Earlier today, Cairo hosted the fifth meeting of the Consultative Mechanism for Enhancing Peace Coordination in Sudan, attended by regional and international officials, as well as representatives from international organizations. (end)
