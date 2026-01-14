403
Saudi Arabia To Continue Helping Yemen Resolve Southern Issue -- Mod
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khaled bin Salman and the head of Yemen's presidential leadership council Rashad al-Alimi have underlined the importance of continuing efforts toward the future of the country's southern issue through the Riyadh conference to find an inclusive concept of fair solutions.
This came on Wednesday during a meeting Prince Khaled held with Al-Alimi, Yemen's Prime Minister Salem bin Braik, Minister of State and Aden Governor Abdulrahman Al-Yafie and the council's members, Prince Khaled said on his "X" account.
Saudi Arabia will keep providing economic support, and a package of projects and programs to Yemeni people through the Saudi program for rebuilding Yemen in different governorates, he added.
This support embodies the Kingdom's eagerness to boost security and stability, and contribute to building a better future of Yemen and its people, Prince Khaled affirmed.
During the meeting, the latest developments in Yemen and endeavors aiming to end the country's crisis within the framework of the comprehensive political solution to achieve security and stability, along sisterly relations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, have been discussed, he stated. (end)
