Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Visit Kuwait Proclaimed Sponsor Of 22Nd Asian Handball Championship


2026-01-14 03:05:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Information and Kuwait Handball Association (KHA) signed an agreement, proclaiming "Visit Kuwait" - the official platform for events and tourism, as the local sponsor of the 22nd Men's Asian Handball Championship.
The deal, inked on Wednesday by Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Naser Mheisen and KHA Vice President Shabeeb Saad Al-Hajri, aims to facilitate fans' access to various services, including online ticket booking via the platform and all information about the championship.
The championship is scheduled to take place at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex as from tomorrow, Thursday, until January 29.
National teams from across the continent will be competing for qualification spots in the International Handball Federation (IHF) Men's Handball World Cup, due in Germany next year. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

