403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Visit Kuwait Proclaimed Sponsor Of 22Nd Asian Handball Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Information and Kuwait Handball Association (KHA) signed an agreement, proclaiming "Visit Kuwait" - the official platform for events and tourism, as the local sponsor of the 22nd Men's Asian Handball Championship.
The deal, inked on Wednesday by Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Naser Mheisen and KHA Vice President Shabeeb Saad Al-Hajri, aims to facilitate fans' access to various services, including online ticket booking via the platform and all information about the championship.
The championship is scheduled to take place at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex as from tomorrow, Thursday, until January 29.
National teams from across the continent will be competing for qualification spots in the International Handball Federation (IHF) Men's Handball World Cup, due in Germany next year. (end)
mdm
The deal, inked on Wednesday by Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Naser Mheisen and KHA Vice President Shabeeb Saad Al-Hajri, aims to facilitate fans' access to various services, including online ticket booking via the platform and all information about the championship.
The championship is scheduled to take place at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex as from tomorrow, Thursday, until January 29.
National teams from across the continent will be competing for qualification spots in the International Handball Federation (IHF) Men's Handball World Cup, due in Germany next year. (end)
mdm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment