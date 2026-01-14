Salem Media Announces The Promotion Of Carolyn Cassidy To Vice President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMARILLO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media today announced the promotion of Carolyn Cassidy to Vice President & Regional General Manager. In her new role, Cassidy will continue to oversee Salem's operations in Columbus, Tampa, Orlando, and Miami, while expanding her leadership role as part of the company's Senior Leadership Team.

Cassidy has been an integral part of Salem for many years, beginning with her leadership in Columbus, where she cultivated a strong culture of teamwork, community involvement, and business growth. She later took on management of Salem's Tampa market, followed by oversight of Orlando and, most recently, Miami.

“Carolyn has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, market insight, and a deep commitment to Salem's mission,” said Allen Power, President of Broadcast Media for Salem.“Her ability to lead multiple large and diverse markets with both strategic focus and personal care makes her an outstanding addition to our VP ranks.”

Salem SVP Jeff Reisman added,“Carolyn's experience across several dynamic markets uniquely equips her to join our senior management group where she will contribute to our continued growth and operational excellence.”

Cassidy's expanded role highlights Salem Media's ongoing commitment to developing strong leaders who are passionate about serving their audiences, partners, and local communities.

