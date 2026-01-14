The Beginning Of A New Era: Fully Electric BMW M Neue Klasse Sets Unrivalled High-Performance Standards.



BMW M transfers brand DNA to the Neue Klasse's modular system

BMW M eDrive offers four electric motors

Integrated BMW M Dynamic Performance Control

Performance-optimised high-voltage battery with increased charging capacity Outstanding road and racetrack capability

Munich. BMW M's high-performance vehicles will soon deliver the 'Ultimate Driving Machine' experience in electric form. From 2027, the BMW M Neue Klasse will usher in a new era in the high-performance vehicle segment and, for the first time, bring BMW M's motto,“Born on the racetrack. Made for the streets. Core of a passionate community”, to life with a fully electric drivetrain.“The models of BMW M Neue Klasse are set to establish a new benchmark in the high-performance vehicle segment,” says Franciscus van Meel, Managing Director of BMW M GmbH.“With the new technology of the Neue Klasse's modular system, we are taking the BMW M driving experience to a new level and will inspire our customers with outstanding, racetrack-ready driving dynamics for everyday use.”

The BMW M Neue Klasse embodies the DNA of the high-performance brand with authenticity and advances the distinct BMW M driving experience. The fully electric drivetrain redefines the brand's dynamics, combining driving pleasure with racetrack capability in an unprecedented way. Long range, ultra-fast charging thanks to 800-volt technology, and highly efficient energy recuperation make the BMW M Neue Klasse a versatile everyday companion. The newly developed architecture with centrally controlled individual wheel drive opens up a new dimension of driving dynamics and further increases the driving safety of all BMW M next-generation vehicles.

Innovative BMW M eDrive concept with fully integrated M Dynamic Performance Control.The BMW M Neue Klasse has been developed from the ground up. At the core of the new architecture is BMW M eDrive, which is based on the BMW Gen6 technology of the Neue Klasse. Each wheel is driven by an electric motor. In combination with the specific control software of the 'Heart of Joy', 'BMW M Dynamic Performance Control', this opens up new potential in terms of driving dynamics and safety in high-performance vehicles. The system enables maximum recuperation and optimum traction right up to the limit, as well as a more direct response.

In all electric models of the BMW M Neue Klasse, two electric drive units on the front and rear axles, each with one electric motor per wheel, ensure driving performance expected from BMW M. Each of the four electric motors drives one wheel. This concept combines all the advantages of rear-wheel and all-wheel drive while enhancing driving dynamics on the road and racetrack. Additionally, the front axle can be completely decoupled. The result is BMW M's renowned rear-wheel drive with its dynamic driving characteristics, enhanced efficiency, and increased range, for example, on longer motorway journeys. Various predefined driving modes, emulated gear shifts, and an exclusive soundscape fitting to the Neue Klasse are used to ensure the maximum BMW M driving experience and increased drivability. These are just some of many examples of how BMW M brings emotion to life in the fully electric BMW M Neue Klasse.

The electric drive units of BMW M eDrive are characterised by high power density and are the most powerful drives BMW M has ever used. In both drive units, the electric motors are arranged in parallel, each delivering power to one gearbox per wheel. The drive units also integrate the inverter for controlling the electric motors and the oil supply. The overall system allows the torque and power per wheel to be controlled. This enables optimum traction, continuous torque distribution between the electrohydraulic braking system and the electric motors, and maximised brake energy recuperation. The result is a level of performance previously unattained in BMW M's production vehicles.

Powerful high-voltage battery for peak performance and faster charging.The high-voltage battery, with a capacity exceeding 100 kWh and supplying energy to the BMW M eDrive system, has also been specifically adapted to meet the demands of high-performance vehicles. The focus remains on compatibility with both road and racetrack use. The starting point was adapting the cell chemistry, which now follows a performance-optimised 'design to power' approach. The cooling system and Energy Master support this, optimised for higher currents. As a result, the revised high-voltage battery in the BMW M Neue Klasse offers even higher peak output and charging power compared to the BMW Neue Klasse. Additionally, the BMW M Neue Klasse offers the highest recuperation values within Gen6 and all BMW Neue Klasse models. The high-voltage storage housing also serves as a structural component of the vehicle and is connected to the front and rear axles. The higher resulting stiffness in the overall vehicle also leads to improved driving dynamics.

The significant gains in driving dynamics are also supported by the Neue Klasse's simple, future-oriented, and forward-compatible central control and electronics architecture. It follows a system hierarchy without overlapping functions. As with all BMW Neue Klasse models, four high-performance computers, known as 'Superbrains', consolidate computing power for driving dynamics, automated driving, infotainment, and basic and comfort functions. In addition to higher overall performance through accelerated data exchange, the BMW M Neue Klasse also benefits from faster software updates and upgrades.

Innovative lightweight design with first-time use of natural fibre elements.Apart from innovations related to driving performance, high-tech will be also reflected by new and innovative materials. Lightweight construction has always played an important role in high-performance models. Therefore, BMW M will introduce for the very first-time natural fibre elements within the fully electric BMW M high-performance model line-up.

The brand gained significant experience in durability, production, and integration using natural fibre in motorsport since 2019. This material offers similar properties to carbon fibre but can be produced with around 40 per cent less CO2e.