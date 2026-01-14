ERTH HONORS A LEGACY OF GIVING AND CELEBRATES MORE THAN TWO DECADES OF EXCELLENCE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,January 2026: Erth Abu Dhabi hosted its Long Service Awards Ceremony to honor a distinguished group of Erth family members whose professional journeys have been marked by dedication and commitment, in a gesture that reflects a culture of appreciation and pride in the talents who have, over the decades, formed the foundation of success and excellence.

The ceremony celebrated the exceptional career paths of 62 team members who have completed more than twenty years of outstanding service. These journeys have directly contributed to strengthening Erth's position as a leading destination that blends authentic Emirati values with excellence and warm hospitality, reaffirming the organization's people-first approach that views talent as the cornerstone of success and the true maker of legacy.

On this occasion, Sheikha Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Erth Abu Dhabi, emphasized that the recognition goes beyond celebrating years of service to reflect genuine appreciation for the values of dedication, responsibility, and institutional excellence that have helped build what Erth proudly represents today. She noted that sustained contribution over more than two decades reflects a deep sense of belonging and stability, which form the basis of long-term sustainability.

In her address, she said:“With deep appreciation, today we honor a distinguished group of colleagues who, for more than two decades, have been a cornerstone of our organization and a driving force behind its continued success. We extend our sincere thanks for their dedication, commitment, and loyalty.”

“On behalf of Erth team, we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for your valuable contributions and for being role models of dedication and continuity. We would also like to extend special appreciation to all the teams at Erth Abu Dhabi and Erth Al Hosn Restaurant for achieving prestigious global recognition, as these collective efforts contributed to Erth Hotel receiving a Michelin Key and Erth Restaurant being awarded a Michelin Star,” she added.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of Erth's commitment to further embedding a culture of appreciation and fostering a supportive work environment that places people at the heart of its vision, driven by the belief that sustainable success begins with teams who believe in their mission and leave a lasting positive impact.

About Erth Abu Dhabi:

Erth Abu Dhabi is an integrated hospitality and leisure destination that brings together the authenticity of Emirati heritage and the spirit of contemporary design, offering a balanced experience that includes accommodation, dining, leisure activities, and sports facilities, within an environment that celebrates wellness, culture, and community.