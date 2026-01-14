403
Public Expectations Of Localisation Are Pivotal For Businesses To Succeed In The UAE, SEC Newgate's 2025 Impact Monitor Reveals
The fifth annual global study by SEC Newgate – the global strategic communications, advocacy and research group with offices in Dubai and Riyadh – surveyed more than 20,000 people across 20 countries and territories, revealing communities are judging organisations on their real-world impacts. This year marks the evolution from the group's previous annual 'ESG Monitor' to the 'Impact Monitor', a shift driven by the realities of a world where global narratives are giving way to local priorities and pressures, and the public is increasingly looking for positive impacts and outcomes. Of those asked, 92% of UAE participants gave an importance rating of 7 or more out of 10 for large businesses to conduct themselves in a responsible way, and 84% for small to medium businesses. This reinforces that larger companies are held to a higher standard from residents, with greater expectations for transparency. Participants in the UAE went on to identify the top performing industries that act responsibly as airlines, banking and technology with 90% of those asked scoring them between 7-10 out of 10 for performance. The report also showed the way businesses in the UAE prioritise localisation over globalisation has a significant bearing on how the community feels towards them. Of those asked, 84% respond more positively towards a business when they manufacture products locally, and 77% when a business also sources components or raw materials locally. Some of the additional key findings from the UAE include:
-
Local impact matters, with strong public preference for businesses in the UAE that manufacture, hire and source materials locally
Public support for socially conscious and stakeholder-oriented business models
More than 8 in 10 of those asked in the UAE believe it's important to transition to renewables and act on climate change
Optimism is high in the UAE, with 98% saying the country is heading on the right track placing it in the top 2 countries out of 20 surveyed
An overwhelming majority in the UAE – 90% – feel positive towards the energy transition in the country, with around half believing that businesses are placing the right level of emphasis on environmental actions.
-
ESG remains of interest in the UAE with 86% of those asked interested in knowing more about the associated issues.
Looking at the perceived direction countries are going in, from the 20 countries surveyed, optimism is the highest in the UAE and Saudi Arabia (along with Singapore and India) where at least 98% think their country is heading on the right track (compared with the global average of 48%).
-
SEC Newgate is an insights and research-driven global strategic communications and advocacy group, headquartered in Milan, Italy.
It works at the nexus of business, politics, communities, markets and media to deliver positive outcomes for clients and communities in a connected world, where companies increasingly need communications partners with strong local roots, global reach and true entrepreneurial spirit, driven forward by talented people.
The SEC Newgate team operates seamlessly across five continents, helping clients clearly demonstrate their purpose and value, delivering around the clock counsel and support, implementing campaigns locally, nationally and internationally.
Further information is available at the Group's website:
-
This year's study surveyed 20,213 people across 20 countries and territories through a 15-minute online questionnaire, providing a robust longitudinal snapshot of evolving sentiment worldwide.
Participants were sourced from market research panels in each country, with the survey translated and completed in-language where appropriate. Fieldwork was conducted from 22nd August to 14th September 2025.
Quotas were set by age, gender and location to ensure a nationally representative sample of citizens aged 18+, and the results were weighted by the actual age and gender proportions within each country or territory. For the 'total' results, each country is given equal weighting.
