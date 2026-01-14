Dh356 Billion In Exports: Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Records Historic Milestone In 2025

Dubai Chamber of Commerce recorded a historic milestone in 2025, with its members' exports and re-exports exceeding Dh356 billion, a growth of 15.1 per cent from 2024.

In a post on X, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, said that the Chamber also added around 72,000 new companies, raising total active membership to more than 292,000, a 13 per cent increase.

Recommended For You Trump says nations doing business with Iran face 25% tariff on US trade

"These results go beyond strong performance, reflecting global confidence in Dubai's forward looking economic ecosystem. Guided by the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai continues to set new economic benchmarks, with each achievement bringing us closer to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33," his post read.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, achieved 258,318 active members in 2024, reflecting annual growth of 18 per cent compared to 2023.

A total of 70,500 new companies joined the chamber's membership by the end of the year in 2024, representing growth of three per cent compared to 2023.