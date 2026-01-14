UAE Offers Condolences To Thailand Over Victims Of Deadly Crane Fall On Train

The UAE expressed solidarity with Thailand after a deadly incident of a crane falling on a train led to many deaths and injuries.

A train derailed in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday after a construction crane fell on two of its carriages, killing at least 32 people and injuring 66.

The accident occurred in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230 km (143 miles) northeast of Bangkok, on a train from the capital bound for Ubon Ratchathani province.

There were 195 people onboard and the crane was working on a high-speed rail project when it collapsed and hit the passing train, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and to the government of Thailand and its people.

The authority also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.