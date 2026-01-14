Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's June Strike On US' Qatar Base Shows Ability 'To Respond To Attack': Khamenei Adviser

2026-01-14 02:35:07
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned President Donald Trump on Wednesday that an Iranian strike in June on an American base in Qatar had demonstrated its ability to respond to any attack.

Trump should recall the attack on the Al Udeid air base, which proved "Iran's will and capability to respond to any attack", Ali Shamkhani wrote in a post on X after Washington repeatedly refused to rule out new military action against Iran.

The strike on Al Udeid was in retaliation for US support for Israel's war against the Islamic republic in June. Shamkhani, a former defence minister, was himself badly wounded by an Israeli strike but survived.

Khaleej Times

