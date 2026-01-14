US Embassy In Saudi Arabia Urges Personnel To Exercise 'Increased Caution'

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia told its personnel on Wednesday to act with caution and avoid military installations after Washington threatened to respond to a government crackdown on protests in Iran.

"Given ongoing regional tensions, the US mission to Saudi Arabia has advised its personnel to exercise increased caution and limit non-essential travel to any military installations in the region. We recommend American citizens in the Kingdom do the same," the embassy said in a statement on its website.

"The US Mission to Saudi Arabia continues to monitor the regional situation. We encourage all travelers to review our most recent security alerts, review any travel plans in case of disruptions, and make appropriate decisions for themselves and their families. At this time, US Mission staffing and operations are unchanged, and consular services continue as normal," the advisory on their website read.

"We advise all US citizens to maintain a personal safety plan. Crises can happen unexpectedly while traveling or living abroad, and a good plan helps you think through potential scenarios and determine in advance the best course of action," they added.

The advisory also listed a number of actions that can be taken:



Refer to their website for the latest Security Alerts.

Enroll in the Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). STEP enrollment gives you the latest security updates and makes it easier for the US Embassy to contact you in an emergency.

Ensure you have a valid US passport for short-notice travel; visit their website to schedule a passport appointment.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Avoid any demonstrations and large gatherings, and areas where there is a heavy police presence.

Monitor official information sources. Follow the instructions of local authorities.