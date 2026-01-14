UK Withdraws Some Personnel From Qatar Air Base Ahead Of Possible Strikes: Report

Britain is withdrawing some personnel from an air base in Qatar ahead of possible strikes by the United States, the i newspaper reported on Wednesday, mirroring similar moves by the US at bases in the Middle East.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said the department did not comment on details of basing and deployments due to security.

"The UK always puts precautionary measures in place to ensure the security and safety of our personnel, including where necessary withdrawing personnel," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, three diplomats had told Reuters that some personnel have been advised to leave the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening.