Qatar Says Taking Precautionary Measures In Light Of Regional Developments

Qatar announced on Wednesday that it is continuously taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all citizens, residents, and visitors in light of the current regional developments.

In a statement, the Gulf country's Ministry of Interior said that the security and safety of Qatar's residents and visitors remains its top priority. "Relevant information and required measures will be communicated in due course," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Doha confirmed that some personnel had departed the US air base of Al Udeid, which is located in Qatar. In June, the facility was targeted in an Iranian attack that came in the wake of US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities amid the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

Iran has threatened to target US assets in the region if Washington launches a strike against it amid the nationwide anti-government protests that erupted in the Islamic Republic in late December. US President Donald Trump has promised to step in and help Iranian protesters.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that "the State of Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities."

Qatari authorities also emphasised the importance of obtaining information from officially approved sources, saying that legal measures will be taken against anyone found to be involved in spreading false information that undermines public security.