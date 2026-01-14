Public Holiday, Empty Roads: How Dubai Welcomed Ex-US President George Bush 18 Years Ago

Dubai is known for its motion- traffic, cranes and constant buzz of action and ambition. But on January 14, 2008, the city paused to welcome a distinguished guest.

The visit of US President George W. Bush - a first of its kind visit of an incumbent American president to the country - transformed the normally bustling emirate into a quiet city.

Authorities declared a sudden public holiday across Dubai, an announcement that was rare even then. Major roads, bridges, tunnels and flyovers were shut down as part of a sweeping security operation. President Bush, on a regional tour that began on January 13, arrived in Dubai from Abu Dhabi and was received at the airport by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

From as early as 6am until 4pm, Dubai's roads were emptied out to receive Bush. Most residents stayed indoors, watching the day unfold from balconies and windows. Only essential workers and air passengers ventured out, many finding themselves stopped at roadblocks or trapped in slow-moving traffic along Emirates Road.

An elderly Western expatriate, out on his usual walk, summed up the surreal moment when he told Khaleej Times:“This is the first time I have seen anything like this. It's a good day for a walk,” he said, gazing at streets usually packed with traffic.

For many, the day brought unexpected challenges. Dubai Duty Free staff finishing night shifts walked long distances to areas such as Satwa. Public transport was barely visible. Taxi booking lines remained closed until roads reopened.

Yet, amid the disruption, there was also an unusual calm. Children played cricket in neighbourhood streets. Residents strolled freely. Shopping malls stayed open and buzzed with activity, as people made the most of a rare, unplanned day off - a rarity in a city defined by movement.

A presidential visit amid closed roads

President Bush and his entourage toured several sites across Dubai. The visit began at the historic former home of the Ruler of Dubai, now a museum preserving the emirate's past. He watched traditional performances, later sharing lunch with students at the Dubai School of Government, seated on cushions in a circle, eating from bowls placed on a carpeted floor.

“I am most impressed with what I've seen here,” Bush later told a gathering of entrepreneurs at the Burj Al Arab. He spoke of Dubai's entrepreneurial spirit, its ambition, and the importance of hope and opportunity across society.

Air travellers caught unaware

For air travellers, the day proved especially trying. Many arriving passengers at Dubai International Airport were stranded for hours, unable to leave until major roads reopened in the evening. Access to Terminal Two was blocked for a time after 2pm.

“I arrived from Lahore at 11am with my family,” said Sirajuddin.“We were told no taxi would take us until the roads reopened.”

As part of the security arrangements, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced alternative routes for commuters, particularly for those travelling to Dubai International Airport.

Residents were urged to follow road signage and official instructions to reach their destinations. Essa Al Dossari, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at the RTA, said public buses continued operating but strictly followed designated diversions and avoided closed roads.

Despite the chaos on the ground, Dubai Civil Aviation officials maintained that the airport itself operated normally, with only minor delays due to road diversions.

Hotels received maps showing alternative routes, but many found designated open roads unexpectedly blocked. Guests near Sheikh Zayed Road faced the greatest difficulty, while others navigated quieter back routes. Garhoud Bridge, Maktoum Bridge, and the Shindagha Tunnel remained closed, as did Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Al Wasl Road and Jumeirah Road remained open.

No accidents or official complaints were reported - another rare footnote to an extraordinary day.

Public holidays announced at short notice, citywide road closures, deserted highways - these remain rare moments in Dubai's modern history. January 14, 2008, stands out not just for who visited, but for how the city changed - briefly, completely, and memorably.

For one day, Dubai slowed down, to welcome a special guest and show him the warmth of Arabian hospitality.