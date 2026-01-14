Qatar Confirms Some Personnel Departed US Base Amid 'Current Regional Tensions'

Qatar confirmed on Wednesday that some personnel have departed the US Air Base of Al Udeid, saying that these measures are being undertaken "in response to the current regional tensions".

In a statement, the Gulf country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that "the State of Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities." The International Media Office of the State of Qatar said, "should any developments arise, it will be communicated through the official designated channels."

Recommended For You Trump says nations doing business with Iran face 25% tariff on US trade

The comments come after a US official told Reuters that the United States is withdrawing personnel from key bases in the regio as a precaution given heightened regional tensions. The disclosure follows remarks by a senior Iranian official who said earlier that Tehran had warned neighbours hosting US troops that it would hit American bases if Washington strikes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

US President Donald Trump has expressed intent on intervention in Iran, which has been hit by a sweeping wave of anti-government protests since late December. On Tuesday, he urged Iranian protesters to continue demonstrating and seize state institutions, saying, "help is on its way".

Al Udeid is the Middle East's largest US base, housing around 10,000 troops and is located in Qatar. The base was targeted by an Iranian attack in June amid the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.