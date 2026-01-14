Watch: Millie Bobby Brown's Unseen Yas Island BTS Video Reveals Her Fun Side

A newly released behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of Millie Bobby Brown's Yas Island campaign is giving fans a fresh look at the Stranger Things star enjoying Abu Dhabi's top entertainment attractions. The video captures Brown having playful encounters with Tom & Jerry, relaxing on the beach, taking on rides at Yas Waterworld, and braving the high-speed thrills of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi - where she's heard exclaiming,“That is way too fast,” after one adrenaline-pumping rollercoaster.

Watch the BTS video below:

Millie Bobby Brown became Yas Island's latest brand ambassador in November 2025, joining a star-studded lineup that previously included Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, and Kevin Hart. Her appointment coincided with Yas Island hosting the region's first Stranger Things: The Experience, an immersive, interactive walkthrough inspired by the hit Netflix series.

Running until 15 February 2026, Stranger Things: The Experience allows fans to step inside the show's world, following a storyline-driven adventure based on the iconic series and its characters-making Yas Island a must-visit destination for fans of the franchise.

The campaign also comes on the heels of the release of Stranger Things Season 5, the show's fifth and final chapter. The season debuted on Netflix in three parts: Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on Christmas Day, and The Finale on New Year's Eve. While highly anticipated, the final season received a mixed response, with many fans and critics expressing disappointment over how the story ultimately unfolded.