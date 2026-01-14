Egypt Says Won't 'Hesitate To Take Necessary Measures' To Preserve Sudan Unity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Wednesday that Cairo would take all necessary measures to preserve Sudan's unity, as the neighbouring country approaches its fourth year of war between the army and its paramilitary rivals.

Speaking at a press conference with the UN secretary-general's special envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, Abdelatty said Egypt "will not stand idly by and will not hesitate to take the necessary measures in a way that preserves Sudan, its unity and territorial integrity".

Egypt shares its southern border with Sudan, and is one of the closest allies of the Sudanese army, which has been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023.

Abdelatty said that Egypt "will not accept and will not allow under any circumstances the collapse of Sudan, the collapse of Sudanese national institutions or harming the unity of Sudan".

"These are red lines," he continued, adding that "a violation to Sudan's national security is a violation of Egypt's national security".

The foreign minister's comments echoed remarks made by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a meeting last month with Sudan's army chief and de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

At the meeting, Sisi had also described any threat to Sudanese state institutions as a "red line for Egypt".

A statement from his office added that Cairo reserved the "full right to take all necessary measures under international law", including potentially activating a joint defence agreement.

Egypt and Sudan have a long-standing history of military cooperation. In March 2021, they signed an agreement covering training, border security and joint efforts against shared threats, building on a 1976 defence pact aimed at countering external dangers.