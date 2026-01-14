Russia Announces Capture Of Town In Sumy Region, Northeast Ukraine
Moscow: The Russian Ministry of Defence announced, Wednesday, that its forces have taken control of a new town in northeastern Ukraine and that they eliminated 1,065 Ukrainian soldiers across various combat fronts.
In a statement, the ministry said that its 'North' group of forces succeeded in taking control of the town of Komarovka in the Sumy region.
It added that operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces, and artillery targeted military-industrial facilities, production plants, drone storage warehouses, and Ukrainian armed formations' temporary deployment points in 145 areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment