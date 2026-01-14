Russia Announces Capture Of Town In Sumy Region, Northeast Ukraine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The Russian Ministry of Defence announced, Wednesday, that its forces have taken control of a new town in northeastern Ukraine and that they eliminated 1,065 Ukrainian soldiers across various combat fronts.

In a statement, the ministry said that its 'North' group of forces succeeded in taking control of the town of Komarovka in the Sumy region.

It added that operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces, and artillery targeted military-industrial facilities, production plants, drone storage warehouses, and Ukrainian armed formations' temporary deployment points in 145 areas.