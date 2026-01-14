Inamerica Education Celebrates Record-Breaking 2025 Early Decision Results Across Top U.S. Universities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- InAmerica Education, a premier educational consulting firm headquartered in New York and established in 2013, proudly announces its outstanding Early Decision results for the 2025-2026 application cycle. With a deeply experienced team of admissions professionals and a driven cohort of students, InAmerica has secured placements at some of the most prestigious institutions in the United States, including MIT, the University of Chicago, Northwestern, Washington University in St. Louis, Georgetown, Carnegie Mellon, Tufts, Emory, New York University, and many more.

These extraordinary outcomes reflect the strength of InAmerica's collaborative, committee-style approach - a hallmark of the company's admissions strategy. Each student benefits from tailored guidance, multi-level feedback, and expert positioning strategies, ensuring that every application reflects the student's unique story, strengths, and aspirations.

This year, InAmerica's College Division saw a remarkable 32% growth in client volume over the previous cycle, demonstrating the increasing trust families place in the firm's proven methods. Notably, 42% of InAmerica students were accepted through Early Decision, and an additional 30% received offers through Early Action, which is a stunning feat given that many Early Action results are still pending. These early results already far exceed last year's benchmarks.

Further highlighting the caliber of InAmerica's students, 15% have been admitted to U.S. News & World Report top 10 universities, while 36% earned offers from top 30 institutions. Many students have been accepted into highly competitive majors such as Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, and Neuroscience, reaffirming InAmerica's ability to help students break into the most selective programs.

“This year's Early Decision results are a testament to the trust our families place in us and the dedication of our team,” said Joshua Mauro, Director of College Admissions for InAmerica.“We are incredibly proud of our students' accomplishments and honored to help shape the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and changemakers.”

With over a decade of excellence in educational consulting, InAmerica continues to lead with integrity, innovation, and results. The firm remains committed to helping families navigate the increasingly complex landscape of college admissions with confidence and clarity.

For more information about InAmerica's services or to inquire about upcoming admissions cycles, please contact....

