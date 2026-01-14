403
Third Official Edition Of School Games Kicks Off With Participation Of More Than 7,000 Students From 518 Schools In 13 Sport Disciplines
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum:“The School Games serves as the foundation in the process of identifying and supporting future sports champions, while creating an integrated educational and sporting environment that helps attain national objectives.”
-
The championship features 13 different sports disciplines, along with Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) for the first time. It has also expanded age categories to ensure increased participation across the student community.
The championship plays a key role in increasing participation rate among younger generations, helping identify and nurture promising talents at an early age.
The championship serves as a testament to the successful collaboration between the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Education, three local sports councils, and the United Arab Emirates Schools and University Sports Federation, which ensures the success of competitions and highlights their societal influence.
