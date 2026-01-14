Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uganda: Government Suspends Civic Groups Ahead Of Elections


2026-01-14 02:30:08
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) NEW YORK, United States of America, January 14, 2026/APO Group/ --

On January 12, 2026, days before Uganda's national elections on January 15, the National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organizations ordered at least 10 nongovernmental organizations to immediately cease their operations indefinitely. The suspended organizations include human rights, media, and election monitoring organizations.

The bureau stated it is“in receipt of intelligence information” that the groups are“engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the law of Uganda” and that it is conducting investigations. It did not provide any further information.

The following statement can be attributed to Ashwanee Budoo-Scholtz, deputy Africa director at Human Rights Watch:

“The indefinite suspension on vague, unsubstantiated grounds of organizations whose work promotes civil and political rights, is further evidence of Uganda's disregard for free speech and freedom of association. The government should immediately revoke these suspensions.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

African Press Organization

