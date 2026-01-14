Gold Silver Copper Dilation Zone Discovery Provides Harvest Gold New Exploration Target On Mosseau North - Richard Mills

( Newswire) On July 24 Harvest Gold announced they identified 23 priority drill targets in the central and north parts of its flagship property, Mosseau, located in the Urban Barry Belt of Quebec's Abitibi region.

The company has now completed 21 diamond drill holes totaling 4,692 meters. Drilling targeted the northern and central areas of the property.

This week HVG announced the second and final series of assay results from the northern area of its it's maiden drill program at Mosseau. Assay results have now been reported for these first 11 holes.

Results for the final 10 holes from the Central area of the Mosseau property, where several soil geochemical anomalies associated with airborne magnetic features have been identified, are pending.

The January 8, 2026, release focused on drilling within a major structural feature interpreted as a large dilation zone, based on Harvest Gold's 2024 high-resolution magnetic survey.



Dilation zone exploration targets specific geological structures, often bends or jogs in fault lines, where tectonic forces create open spaces (dilation zones) that allow mineral-rich fluids to deposit valuable metals like gold, silver, and copper. These zones are crucial for exploration because they often host wider, higher-grade mineralized intervals, forming attractive polymetallic targets for junior resource companies.

“As we finish reporting on our 11-hole Northern area program, we are excited to have found new, complex and sizable mineralization in our previously identified 'dilation zone', which our geo team interprets to have the types of fluids and traps that can hide deposits,” CEO Rick Mark said in the Jan. 8 news release.“The thick intervals and widespread Au-Ag-Cu mineralization southeast of the Morono deposit, within this structural dilation zone, indicate a regionally extensive and significant gold system. Elevated background values and consistent mineralogical associations support this interpretation. The gold-rich mineralization, accompanied by silver and base metals, shares key similarities with several well-known, gold-rich base metal deposits in the Abitibi.”



The most southerly hole to date, MO-25-24, located 330 meters southeast of the Morono deposit, intersected multiple intervals with anomalous gold-copper-silver mineralization over the length of the hole.

Hole MO-25-22 testing the down-dip extension of the Morono deposit at a depth of 325m intersected several wide zones of anomalous gold and copper mineralization over core lengths of 10 to 19 meters.

The highest-grade assays from the second batch of five drill holes include 2.40 g/t Au over 1.4m (MO-25-21) and 1.26 g/t Au over 1.5m (hole MO-25-20).

This brecciated gold-rich base metal mineralization provides new and compelling exploration targets, according to HVG.

Analysis

The five holes targeted the dilation zone interpreted from the high-resolution magnetic survey completed by Harvest Gold in 2024. The holes tested the historical Morono S&P Trench target area, the historical, non-43-101-compliant Morono deposit at depth, and the SE extension of the Morono deposit where previous prospecting had identified gold-copper mineralization in boulders.

I think it's safe to say most are here for the Central area (Harvest Gold now drilling Central Mosseau - Richard Mills ) but this news is important in two ways, first is wherever HVG has sunk a drill hole, with the first 11 holes, they have hit mineralization in every drill hole. That mineralization might not be important from an economic viewpoint, but, and second, from an exploration point it could potentially be used as a vectoring tool towards perhaps finding something of economic value, so they are extremely useful in that regard.

Hole MO-24-25 is important, there's definitely something, imo, worth chasing and perhaps vectoring into potentially economic mineralization at a later date.

Dilation zones are often where deposits, potentially large ones hide.

To reiterate:

“Drilling focused on a major structural feature interpreted as a large dilation zone, based on Harvest Gold's 2024 high-resolution magnetic survey. The most southerly hole to date, located 330m to the SE of the Morono deposit (50-70,000 oz gold, non-43-101-compliant), intersected multiple intervals with anomalous and coincidental Au-Ag-Cu mineralization over the length of the hole (MO-25-24).”

Mark says the long 325-meter hole (MO-25-22) and the most southerly hole (MO-25-24)“tell us things that nobody's ever known about Mosseau. Mosseau has always been a gold target and now going below Morono and going south of Morono we see this more complex interaction,” he told me over the phone, adding that Morono has been known about since the 1980s but there hasn't been enough gold to warrant further exploration.

“The near-surface gold, which was not considered to be of too much value in the over all understanding of the Morono area's potential, is now in play if that halo is sitting on top of a deposit. It changes any value equation regarding new mineralization as you go deeper.”

Harvest Gold Corp.

TSXV:HVG

Cdn$0.05 2026.01.09

Shares Outstanding: 88.1 million

Market Cap: $6.6m

HVG website

Richard (Rick) Mills

aheadoftheherd

