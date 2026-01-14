Bitcoin Soars, Stocks Follow

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary as Bitcoin prices soar.

The U.S. Senate is set to convene on Thursday for discussions and potential markups on the digital asset market structure legislation, commonly referred to as the Clarity Act (or CLARITY Act).

Bictoin (BTC-USD ) is currently trading at $97,312.36, up 3,751.15 (+4.01%),

Stocks in the sector are rising as well as investors flock back to crypto.

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasadaq: CLSK ) is trading at $13.76, up 1.21, gaining 9.64%, with a day's high of $13.88.

CleanSpark, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire up to 447 acres of land in Brazoria County, Texas, and a long-term transmission facilities extension agreement, positioning the Company to develop a large-scale data center project with transmission-level power enabling a 300 MW demand load and potential capacity for further expansion of up to 300 MW totaling 600 MW. The closing is expected in Q1 2026, contingent upon, among other items, utility and property related approvals.

From the news:

This transaction represents CleanSpark's second strategic development initiative in ERCOT's greater Houston region (first being Austin County), further establishing a regional power and infrastructure hub with more than 890 megawatts of aggregate potential utility capacity. Together, these sites are intended to support the development of large-scale, next-generation data center campuses designed for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq:RIOT ) is trading at $17.58, rising 0.83, up 4.93%.

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: MSTR ) is also gaining, trading at $183.08, up $10.09, rising 5.83%. The stock has a high of $190.20 as of this report on volume of over 24 Million shares.

