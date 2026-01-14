Milton Hydro Invites Community Participation In Electrical Safety Awareness Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILTON, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. continues to advance its commitment to safety by launching its 2026 Public Awareness of Electrical Safety Survey. The initiative supports ongoing efforts to educate customers and the broader community on safe practices when working or interacting around electricity and electrical infrastructure.

The survey is being conducted in partnership with UtilityPulse, an independent research firm, and is available to residents aged 18 and older within the Milton Hydro service territory. Open from January 14 to February 1, 2026, the survey can be accessed through Milton Hydro's website.

Designed as a brief, six-question quiz, the survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and addresses common electrical safety topics, including maintaining safe distances from overhead powerlines, locating underground utilities before digging, appropriate behaviour around pad-mounted transformers, and vehicle safety near downed powerlines. Participants receive immediate feedback, including correct answers, to reinforce key safety messages.

While limited demographic information is collected to help guide future education and outreach efforts, no personal identifying information is requested, and individual responses remain confidential.

Survey results will be used to assess community awareness and inform future public safety initiatives. The Public Awareness of Electrical Safety Survey is conducted biennially in accordance with Ontario Energy Board requirements, with results contributing to the OEB Utility Scorecard. Historical scorecard results are available on the Ontario Energy Board website.

For additional information, please contact Milton Hydro at (905)876-4611.

About Milton Hydro:

Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to more than 44,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton and our surrounding service area. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the 'electrification of everything' to keep its customers powered for generations to come.

