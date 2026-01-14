FORTY UNDER 40 GLOBAL NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN, EVENT TO TAKE PLACE IN DUBAI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Xodus Communications Limited, organizers of the Forty under 40 Awards United Kingdom will hold their 2nd edition of the Forty under 40 Global awards in Dubai on the 11th of April 2026 preceded by a tour from 8th to 10th April.

Nominations are now open until 25th of January 2026, so don't miss out! The Forty under 40 Award is a scheme which seeks to identify, honor and celebrate a cross-section of the continent's most influential and accomplished young business leaders under age forty from a wide range of industries.

The event brings together over 100 young business leaders from different fields. Our categories cut across agriculture, technology, banking and finance, manufacturing, health and wellness, governance, safety and security, and more. Visit to nominate yourself or any trailblazers under 40.

This group comprises individuals who demonstrate a strong commitment to business growth, professional distinction, and community impact, and who have attained senior levels of influence within their organizations or industries at a comparatively young age.

These awards are preceded by the Under 40 Champions Summit to benefit those interested in taking advantage of this grand networking opportunity.

The Awards are presented across multiple regions, including the South African edition hosted in South Africa, the UK edition held in the United Kingdom, the Ghana edition hosted in Ghana, the Africa edition staged in selected countries across the continent, and the Global edition, which will be hosted in Dubai.

PURPOSE OF THE AWARDS

1. To recognize and celebrate emerging leaders under the age of 40 who impact personally and/or professionally through their exceptional leadership.

2. To inspire young people with the understanding that excellence, leadership, and success can be achieved from an early stage in life.

3. Showcasing compelling stories of positive impact achieved by young change-makers across diverse fields, while building a strong platform that amplifies their voices.

4. This platform empowers emerging leaders to inspire the next generation of industry pacesetters and encourages a culture of excellence, ambition, and positive values among young people from an early stage.



ORGANISERS

Xodus Communications is a concept development and events management company with over 15 years of professional experience. Xodus Communications has branches in Ghana, South Africa and the United Kingdom.



THE UNDER 40 CHAMPIONS SUMMIT

This one-day summit convenes influential entrepreneurial leaders under the age of 40 from across the global business landscape. Representing a wide range of sectors, these leaders are focused on scaling their enterprises while driving meaningful impact. Beyond commercial success, they are deeply engaged in initiatives that improve or transform communities and industries, serving as credible role models who inspire the next generation of leaders.

WHY PARTICIPATE?

1. Connect with the innovative industry shapers of the business world.

2. Be in a room with entrepreneurs whose net worth runs into billions

3. Black Tie party that celebrates young Global business leaders

4. Entertain your clients with a multinational recognized brand.

6. A chance to win a prestigious Forty under 40 business award which rewards outstanding achievements.

7. Network with incredibly Globally recognized pacesetters.

8. Enjoy a 3-course meal with world class keynote speakers who have developed and scaled multi-million global businesses.