403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Historic Archive Discovery Unlocks Missing Chapter Of Aviation's Greatest Achievement
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Flying Over Time Launches Spirit99 Initiative-Hands-On Drone Training and S.T.E.A.M. Programs Preparing Next Generation for Aerospace Careers In 1999, Nova Hall discovered a locked World War I-era steamer trunk in his family's Sedona garage, marked with his grandfather's initials: Donald A. Hall, Sr.-Chief Engineer of the Spirit of St. Louis. Inside were original blueprints, over 900 photographs, and documentation proving Hall Sr.'s central role in designing the aircraft for Charles Lindbergh's historic 1927 transatlantic flight.
For decades, Donald A. Hall's contributions had been largely erased from aviation history. Museums barely mentioned him. The archive changed that, revealing the engineering genius behind one of the 20th century's most celebrated achievements.
From Historical Correction to Future Innovation
Flying Over Time began by correcting the historical record. Now, the organization is using that legacy as a launchpad for something bigger: opening doors into aviation careers for the next generation-especially girls and students from underserved communities.
"We're shifting from telling an aviation history story to helping young people become part of aviation's future," said Nova Hall, founder of Flying Over Time. "For years, our focus was honoring my grandfather's contribution to the Spirit of St. Louis. Now we're using that legacy to create real pathways into aviation, drones, and S.T.E.A.M. careers."
Introducing Spirit99: Hands-On Access to Aviation Careers
Spirit99 represents Flying Over Time's evolution into a comprehensive youth aviation initiative combining:
Introductory drone training programs providing hands-on technical skills
Aviation workshops and curriculum aligned with S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) standards
Museum and school partnerships connecting students to aerospace professionals
Scholarship funding removing financial barriers to aviation education and flight training
Career pathway development showing tangible routes from classroom to cockpit to engineering careers
The program directly addresses critical aerospace industry challenges: workforce shortages, lack of diversity in aviation careers, and the need to inspire students-particularly girls and underrepresented minorities-to pursue technical fields.
The Spirit99 Gala & National Event Series
The Spirit99 Gala launches this transition on April 28, 2026 in Santa Monica, California with a series of events celebrating the 99th anniversary year during America's 250th birthday, building momentum toward the centennial celebration in 2027.
The premiere event in Southern California will: Unveil rare archival materials for the first time publicly, Announce national Spirit99 program partnerships, Launch scholarship fundraising for youth aviation training, Convene aerospace industry leaders, educators, historians, and investors
2026-2027 Grassroots Event Series-:
Following the gala, Flying Over Time will host community events in cities tied to the historic 1927 flight:
San Diego, CA - Where the Spirit of St. Louis was built
St. Louis, MO - The city that funded Lindbergh's mission
New York City, NY - Departure point for the transatlantic flight
Washington, DC - Where the aircraft is preserved at the Smithsonian
Paris, France - Landing site and global celebration point
Each event will combine historical commemoration with local youth programming, scholarship announcements, and corporate partnership activation.
May 2027 - Spirit100 Centennial Celebration
The culminating international event marking 100 years since the May 20-21, 1927 flight, featuring expanded programming and scholarship awards.
The Spirit99 initiative offers corporate sponsors, philanthropic investors, and aviation industry partners:
Brand alignment with a centennial milestone generating significant media attention
Workforce development impact creating measurable pipelines into aerospace careers
Tax-advantaged giving supporting 501(c)(3) youth education and scholarship programs
Proprietary content access to authenticated historical archives for marketing and educational use
Multi-city activation across six major markets over 18 months
Measurable outcomes tracking students entering aviation training and S.T.E.A.M. degree programs
Aviation faces major workforce gaps: 80,000 pilots and 600,000 aerospace workers needed by 2030, with women at only 7% of pilots and minorities greatly underrepresented. Spirit99 opens aviation pathways for overlooked students, leveraging the 2026–2027 national milestones to spark interest and celebrate American innovation.
About Flying Over Time
Flying Over Time transforms aviation history into hands-on learning experiences that prepare the next generation for aerospace careers. Built on the authenticated archive of Donald A. Hall, Sr., Chief Engineer of the Spirit of of the Spirit of St. Louis, the organization creates educational programming, drone training, and scholarship opportunities that show young people-especially girls and underserved communities-they belong in aviation's future.
For decades, Donald A. Hall's contributions had been largely erased from aviation history. Museums barely mentioned him. The archive changed that, revealing the engineering genius behind one of the 20th century's most celebrated achievements.
From Historical Correction to Future Innovation
Flying Over Time began by correcting the historical record. Now, the organization is using that legacy as a launchpad for something bigger: opening doors into aviation careers for the next generation-especially girls and students from underserved communities.
"We're shifting from telling an aviation history story to helping young people become part of aviation's future," said Nova Hall, founder of Flying Over Time. "For years, our focus was honoring my grandfather's contribution to the Spirit of St. Louis. Now we're using that legacy to create real pathways into aviation, drones, and S.T.E.A.M. careers."
Introducing Spirit99: Hands-On Access to Aviation Careers
Spirit99 represents Flying Over Time's evolution into a comprehensive youth aviation initiative combining:
Introductory drone training programs providing hands-on technical skills
Aviation workshops and curriculum aligned with S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) standards
Museum and school partnerships connecting students to aerospace professionals
Scholarship funding removing financial barriers to aviation education and flight training
Career pathway development showing tangible routes from classroom to cockpit to engineering careers
The program directly addresses critical aerospace industry challenges: workforce shortages, lack of diversity in aviation careers, and the need to inspire students-particularly girls and underrepresented minorities-to pursue technical fields.
The Spirit99 Gala & National Event Series
The Spirit99 Gala launches this transition on April 28, 2026 in Santa Monica, California with a series of events celebrating the 99th anniversary year during America's 250th birthday, building momentum toward the centennial celebration in 2027.
The premiere event in Southern California will: Unveil rare archival materials for the first time publicly, Announce national Spirit99 program partnerships, Launch scholarship fundraising for youth aviation training, Convene aerospace industry leaders, educators, historians, and investors
2026-2027 Grassroots Event Series-:
Following the gala, Flying Over Time will host community events in cities tied to the historic 1927 flight:
San Diego, CA - Where the Spirit of St. Louis was built
St. Louis, MO - The city that funded Lindbergh's mission
New York City, NY - Departure point for the transatlantic flight
Washington, DC - Where the aircraft is preserved at the Smithsonian
Paris, France - Landing site and global celebration point
Each event will combine historical commemoration with local youth programming, scholarship announcements, and corporate partnership activation.
May 2027 - Spirit100 Centennial Celebration
The culminating international event marking 100 years since the May 20-21, 1927 flight, featuring expanded programming and scholarship awards.
The Spirit99 initiative offers corporate sponsors, philanthropic investors, and aviation industry partners:
Brand alignment with a centennial milestone generating significant media attention
Workforce development impact creating measurable pipelines into aerospace careers
Tax-advantaged giving supporting 501(c)(3) youth education and scholarship programs
Proprietary content access to authenticated historical archives for marketing and educational use
Multi-city activation across six major markets over 18 months
Measurable outcomes tracking students entering aviation training and S.T.E.A.M. degree programs
Aviation faces major workforce gaps: 80,000 pilots and 600,000 aerospace workers needed by 2030, with women at only 7% of pilots and minorities greatly underrepresented. Spirit99 opens aviation pathways for overlooked students, leveraging the 2026–2027 national milestones to spark interest and celebrate American innovation.
About Flying Over Time
Flying Over Time transforms aviation history into hands-on learning experiences that prepare the next generation for aerospace careers. Built on the authenticated archive of Donald A. Hall, Sr., Chief Engineer of the Spirit of of the Spirit of St. Louis, the organization creates educational programming, drone training, and scholarship opportunities that show young people-especially girls and underserved communities-they belong in aviation's future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment