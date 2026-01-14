Switzerland Approves Mandate For US Trade Deal Talks

Parliament's foreign affairs committees and the cantons were consulted. Based on their feedback, the government has made some minor clarifications, it said in a statement.

If new areas or issues outside the original mandate are added during the talks, parliament's committees and the cantons will be consulted again, not just kept informed.

The final mandate builds on the declaration of intent signed on November 14. This sets out plans for Bern and Washington to start talks on a legally binding trade deal as soon as possible. Under the current agreement, customs duties have already been cut from 39% to 15%.

