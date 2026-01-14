Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Scientists Store Swiss Glacier Ice Cores In Antarctic Archive

2026-01-14 02:08:31
A new ice archive in Antarctica is preserving samples from melting glaciers. The Ice Memory Foundation opened the facility on Wednesday, securing the first ice cores from the Alps in the continent's perpetual frost. This content was published on January 14, 2026 - 14:52
The first two ice cores stored in the archive come from glaciers on Switzerland's Grand Combin and France's Mont Blanc, the foundation said on Wednesday. They reached Antarctica after a journey of more than 50 days by ship and plane.

More More Glaciers & permafrost Frozen clues: how Antarctic ice reveals our climate past

This content was published on Oct 1, 2025 Researchers in Bern study 1.2-million-year-old Antarctic ice. Discover how ancient air bubbles reveal the secrets of Earth's climate history.

Read more: Frozen clues: how Antarctic ice reveals our climate

