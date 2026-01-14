Scientists Store Swiss Glacier Ice Cores In Antarctic Archive
-
The first two ice cores stored in the archive come from glaciers on Switzerland's Grand Combin and France's Mont Blanc, the foundation said on Wednesday. They reached Antarctica after a journey of more than 50 days by ship and plane.More More Glaciers & permafrost Frozen clues: how Antarctic ice reveals our climate past
