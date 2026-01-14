Scientists Store Swiss Glacier Ice Cores In Antarctic Archive

The first two ice cores stored in the archive come from glaciers on Switzerland's Grand Combin and France's Mont Blanc, the foundation said on Wednesday. They reached Antarctica after a journey of more than 50 days by ship and plane.

