Swiss Canton Bans Indoor Pyrotechnics And Launches Crans-Montana Victims' Fund
“We have decided to ban the use of pyrotechnics in venues open to the public,” the Valais cantonal government said in a statement. Canton Vaud introduced a similar ban last week following the deadly fire in Crans-Montana.More Debate Hosted by: Balz Rigendinger Has the Crans-Montana fire changed your perception of Switzerland?
