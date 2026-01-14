Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Canton Bans Indoor Pyrotechnics And Launches Crans-Montana Victims' Fund

Swiss Canton Bans Indoor Pyrotechnics And Launches Crans-Montana Victims' Fund


2026-01-14 02:08:31
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Following the devastating fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, which left 40 dead and 116 injured, the Valais cantonal government has banned pyrotechnics in venues open to the public and set up a fund to support victims. This content was published on January 14, 2026 - 15:20 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Le Valais interdit les engins pyrotechniques à l'intérieur Original Read more: Le Valais interdit les engins pyrotechniques à l'inté

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“We have decided to ban the use of pyrotechnics in venues open to the public,” the Valais cantonal government said in a statement. Canton Vaud introduced a similar ban last week following the deadly fire in Crans-Montana.

More Debate Hosted by: Balz Rigendinger Has the Crans-Montana fire changed your perception of Switzerland?

Switzerland has a reputation for being safe and rule-abiding. This makes the tragedy of the Crans-Montana bar fire all the more incomprehensible to some. Has your perception of Switzerland changed?

Join the discuss Jan 14, 2026 View the discu

MENAFN14012026000210011054ID1110599822



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search