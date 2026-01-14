Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Retailers Reject US Meat Imports As Catering Sector Shows Interest

2026-01-14 02:08:29
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Despite a customs deal between Switzerland and the United States, US meat is unlikely to appear on Swiss supermarket shelves, according to a report by the news agency AWP. This content was published on January 14, 2026 - 16:25 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Major retailers have rejected the idea, but the catering industry is showing interest.

Preliminary figures from the Federal Customs and Border Security Service show that between December 10 – when the new rules took effect – and the end of 2025, Switzerland imported 20.3 tonnes of beef and 2.3 tonnes of bison from the United States, but no poultry.

Migros and Coop say Swiss meat remains the priority.“We see no need to import from the US,” a Coop spokesperson told AWP. Lidl and Aldi have also ruled out the move.

Certain American farming practices are banned in other countries: cattle are treated with growth-promoting hormones, for example. Would this put you off from buying American produce or is price the key factor?

