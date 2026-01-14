Swiss Retailers Reject US Meat Imports As Catering Sector Shows Interest

Major retailers have rejected the idea, but the catering industry is showing interest.

Preliminary figures from the Federal Customs and Border Security Service show that between December 10 – when the new rules took effect – and the end of 2025, Switzerland imported 20.3 tonnes of beef and 2.3 tonnes of bison from the United States, but no poultry.

Migros and Coop say Swiss meat remains the priority.“We see no need to import from the US,” a Coop spokesperson told AWP. Lidl and Aldi have also ruled out the move.

Certain American farming practices are banned in other countries: cattle are treated with growth-promoting hormones, for example. Would this put you off from buying American produce or is price the key factor?