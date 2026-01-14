CREW VIP New Release, #1 App For Airline Crew, Pilot And Flight Attendant

Crew VIP Unveils“Crew Connect” and Reinforces Its Position as the Ultimate Companion for Airline Crew Worldwide

Crew VIP, the global lifestyle and benefits platform dedicated exclusively to airline crew, today announces the launch of its newest feature, Crew Connect, marking a major evolution in the Crew VIP experience.

Designed as the perfect companion for airline professionals, Crew VIP now offers access to over 48,000 curated deals worldwide, spanning hotels, restaurants, wellness, retail, mobility, and lifestyle services across major cities and destinations around the globe. From layovers to long-haul rotations, Crew VIP empowers crew members to make the most of every stop.

The newly introduced Crew Connect feature brings the community closer than ever. Built specifically for airline crew, Crew Connect enables members to connect, share, and engage with fellow crew members worldwide - fostering a trusted network based on shared professions, schedules, and lifestyles.

“Airline crew live a truly global life, yet the tools designed for them have remained fragmented,” said the Crew VIP team.“With Crew VIP and the launch of Crew Connect, we are creating a seamless ecosystem that combines exclusive benefits, smart travel lifestyle solutions, and meaningful human connection, all in one platform.”

Crew VIP is available globally and continues to expand its partner network, delivering premium value while remaining intuitive, secure, and crew-only verified.

With its growing global footprint and community-driven approach, Crew VIP is redefining how airline crew travel, connect, and experience the world.

About Crew VIP

Crew VIP is a global lifestyle and benefits platform built exclusively for airline crew. With access to over 48,000 verified deals worldwide and innovative features such as Crew Connect, Crew VIP serves as the essential companion for modern airline professionals, on duty and beyond.

