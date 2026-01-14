Adults Who Pass Driving Test Before 21 Earn £10,000 A Year More Than Non-Drivers

Adults who pass their driving test before turning 21 earn £10,000 more a year on average than non-drivers, research has found.

A study of 2,000 UK adults over 18, including part-time and full-time workers, found non-drivers earn just under £21,000 a year on average, compared with almost £32,000 for those who passed their test before 21.

The findings also highlighted how learning to drive early can unlock career opportunities, as nearly a quarter of drivers (23 per cent) said they wouldn't be able to do their current job without a full driving licence.

While 39 per cent of non-drivers admit they have missed out on at least one job opportunity because they can't drive.

Learning earlier also appears to give young people a head start, those who passed their test before 21 said it helped them secure at least one additional job by that age.

Ian Edwards, young driver expert at Veygo by Admiral, which commissioned the research, said:“For many young people, learning to drive is one of the first big milestones of adulthood, bringing a real sense of independence and opportunity.

“We know that getting on the road early can make a genuine difference – from opening up job options to giving people the confidence to take control of their own journey."

The research also found for many, the motivation to learn young was about independence, with over half (53 per cent) citing this as a key reason.

Others pointed to the freedom to travel (45 per cent) or encouragement from family (34 per cent).

A third (33 per cent) described passing their test as a“rite of passage” saying it made them feel more adult.

While 31 per cent said they were keen to avoid relying on friends or family for lifts.

By contrast, those who learned later in life were more likely to feel held back, over a third (37 per cent) said they felt less independent than their peers.

And they believed their job prospects were limited by it (13 per cent).

Others said not driving restricted their freedom (28 per cent) or left them frustrated by unreliable public transport (26 per cent).

Cost remains the biggest barrier, with almost a third (31 per cent) of those who passed after 21 saying they couldn't afford lessons earlier.

While some lacked confidence (24 per cent) or access to a car to practise in (21 per cent), according to the OnePoll study.