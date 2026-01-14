Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Expands Electronic Monitoring Footprint With Second County Project In Wisconsin

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT and cybersecurity sectors, announced the expansion of its electronic monitoring operations into an additional county in Wisconsin, marking its second county-level project in the state since entering the state in September 2025. The new project, implemented through an established regional service provider partnership, will replace incumbent GPS monitoring systems while enabling the launch of new domestic violence monitoring initiatives, underscoring SuperCom's ability to scale rapidly within existing regions and extend the scope of services for local government partners.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention.

