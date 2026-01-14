Techmediabreaks Gridai Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: GRDX) Positions Itself At The Operating Layer Of A Continuously Managed Electric Grid

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GridAI Technologies (NASDAQ: GRDX) is aligning its platform with a structural shift in how the electric grid is operated as accelerating AI workloads, electrification, and distributed energy resources push grid management away from long-range planning and toward continuous, real-time operation. As demand volatility increases and the margin for error narrows, grid intelligence is moving from a periodic optimization function to an always-on control layer, where software-driven coordination and automation are required to manage live conditions at scale. GridAI's approach reflects this reality, positioning the company not as a planning tool, but as an operational layer designed to support ongoing orchestration of demand, storage, and generation in a grid that must now be managed continuously rather than intermittently.

About GridAI Technologies Corp.

GridAI Technologies Corp is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq. The Company is a diversified technology and life sciences company advancing opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure following its acquisition of Grid AI, Inc. In addition to its GridAI operations, the Company (formerly Entero Therapeutics Inc.) continues to advance its late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical program focused on the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases.

