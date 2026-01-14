Biomednewsbreaks Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) To Present At Sequire Investor Summit 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN) announced that it will present at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2026, scheduled for Jan. 20–22, 2026, at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. During the conference, the Company plans to highlight its novel approach to addressing the significant unmet medical need in concussion and mild traumatic brain injury, including progress toward advancing its ONP-002 clinical program into Phase 2a studies, an area where no approved drug therapies currently exist, according to Oragenics Chief Executive Officer Janet Huffman.

To view the full press release, visit

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing brain-targeted therapeutics through proprietary intranasal delivery technology. The Company's lead candidate, ONP-002, is being advanced as a potential first-in-class treatment for concussion and mild traumatic brain injury. Oragenics is progressing ONP-002 through Phase 2a clinical trials in Australia, with U.S. Phase IIb trials planned to follow. The Company's intranasal delivery platform has potential applications across multiple neurological conditions, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, PTSD, and anxiety disorders. Oragenics is committed to developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in neurological care.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OGEN are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN