Distinguished Tax Service Centres Are Strategic Step To Strengthen Investment Climate: ETA Chief

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), said the Distinguished Tax Service Centres represent an important strategic step in enhancing the investment climate and supporting the business environment, positioning Egypt among the world's leading countries in the development of government services and contributing to the building of a strong and sustainable economy.

Abdel Aal explained that the centres are part of the second package of tax facilitation measures and reflect a fundamental shift in the philosophy of government service delivery. This comes in implementation of directives issued by Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk to modernise the tax administration system and improve the quality of services provided to taxpayers and investors.

She noted that the centres offer an integrated model for modern tax services, based on completing all procedures in one location through the use of advanced technologies and simplified, fast-track processes. This approach reduces service delivery time, enhances taxpayer satisfaction, and alleviates pressure on traditional tax offices.

Abdel Aal added that the design of the Distinguished Tax Service Centres goes beyond modern aesthetics, reflecting a comprehensive vision for a new tax service experience that prioritises ease of movement, organised procedures, and efficient service delivery without congestion or lengthy waiting times. She stressed that the objective is to promote a modern image of the Tax Authority as a partner that supports economic activity.

The ETA head said the centres provide a comprehensive package of services under one roof, including tax registration, awareness of tax facilitation measures, investor support, services related to the e-invoice and e-receipt systems, as well as technical support for digital platforms, fully embodying the one-stop-shop concept.

She further explained that reliance on artificial intelligence is a core pillar of the new service model, with AI technologies used to guide taxpayers within the centres, provide smart assistants to respond to enquiries, and support tax officers with intelligent tools that enable faster and more accurate completion of procedures.

Abdel Aal concluded that the taxpayer journey within the centres has been designed around clear and simplified steps, beginning with electronic appointment booking and document preparation, followed by automated identity recognition and immediate guidance upon entry, and ending with the digital delivery of documents and the ability to evaluate services in record time-ensuring continuous performance improvement.