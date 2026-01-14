Amir Holds Phone Call With Prime Minister Of Pakistan
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a telephone conversation today with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
During the call, they discussed the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern, particularly ways to reduce escalation, promote dialogue, prioritise peaceful solutions, and support diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region.
The call also touched upon bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further develop them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment