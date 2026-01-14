Sultan Of Oman Holds Bilateral Talks With Italian PM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq held bilateral talks in Muscat on Wednesday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

During the talks, both sides discussed ongoing avenues of cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop them, as well as investment opportunities, particularly in the sectors of industry, energy, modern technologies, food security, and tourism, in addition to culture and education.

They also shared viewpoints on key issues and developments at the regional and global levels.