EU Confirms EUR 70 Billion In Military Aid To Ukraine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The European Union (EU) announced Wednesday that it has provided Ukraine with EUR 70 billion in military aid to date.

In a statement, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission (EC), Kaya Callas affirmed that the bloc will continue to stand by Ukraine as long as necessary.

She emphasised that raising the cost of the war for Russia remains a central objective for the European Union (EU) and that European sanctions against Moscow will soon be expanded.

She stressed the importance of deepening cooperation with Ukraine in the field of defence innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence and drones, noting that Ukrainian innovative capabilities can contribute to strengthening European security.

The European official also noted that the European Union (EU) has established a Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv to strengthen cooperation between the Ukrainian defence industry and European structures.

For his part, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin will not leave Kyiv alone, emphasising that his country will continue to support Kyiv in the face of ongoing Russian attacks, particularly those targeting infrastructure. He noted that strengthening Ukraine's air defences is a special priority in Germany's contribution, given the continued Russian air attacks. In this context, he welcomed the European Council's decision last December to provide additional financial support to Ukraine amounting to EUR 90 billion in 2026 and 2027, while Germany will provide EUR 11.5 billion in support to Ukraine this year.