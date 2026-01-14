Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Receives Written Message From President Of The Republic Of Guinea

Amir Receives Written Message From President Of The Republic Of Guinea


2026-01-14 02:01:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from President of the Republic of Guinea HE Mamady Doumbouya, pertaining to enhancing bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi received the message during his meeting on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Qatar HE Thierno Abdoulaye Sow.

MENAFN14012026000063011010ID1110599747



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search