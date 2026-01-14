Amir Receives Written Message From President Of The Republic Of Guinea
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from President of the Republic of Guinea HE Mamady Doumbouya, pertaining to enhancing bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi received the message during his meeting on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Qatar HE Thierno Abdoulaye Sow.
