Qatar Condemns Attack Targeting Police Vehicle In Pakistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar on Wednesday expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted a police vehicle in northwest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of several people.

In a statement shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives and causes.

The Ministry also extended the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.