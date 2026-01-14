NHRC To Host Fourth National Forum Next Tuesday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) will hold its fourth national forum on January 20 and 21, under the theme: "Human Rights at the Core of Combating Drugs: Challenges and Prospects for Sustainable Solutions."

The forum will convene in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), with the participation of the Public Prosecution, the National Planning Council, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), alongside relevant UN offices, civil society institutions, and the media.

In this context, Deputy Chairman of the NHRC HE Dr. Mohammed bin Saif Al Kuwari said that the selection of this topic reflects the challenges facing the world as a result of the growing global phenomenon of drug and psychotropic substance trafficking, as well as the rising rates of drug use reported in international studies. He noted that this issue demonstrates a clear awareness of its negative impact on human rights and the fact that it poses a significant obstacle to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

During a press conference held today, he affirmed that the State of Qatar is free from serious risks associated with this deadly scourge, thanks to the legislation, public policies, and measures adopted to confront trafficking and smuggling networks, and to mitigate the severe health, social, economic, and security impacts resulting from them.

He stressed the importance of further developing these measures and strengthening the resilience of relevant mechanisms to enhance their ability to keep pace with global challenges and the rapidly evolving methods and means used in drug smuggling and promotion.

He noted that the forum aims to adopt a comprehensive, human rights-based approach in legislation, public policies, and counter-narcotics measures, as well as in the rehabilitation of victims of drug use and addiction and their reintegration into society. This approach is aligned with the provisions of the Permanent Constitution of the State of Qatar, Qatar National Vision 2030, and the State's international human rights obligations.



Dr. Al Kuwari highlighted the important role played by the Ministry of Interior in law enforcement and in implementing preventive measures to protect society from the dangers of drugs. He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among relevant entities and the participation of multiple stakeholders to address emerging risks, particularly those arising from the unethical use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to expand drug trafficking, with the aim of consolidating Qatar's globally leading experience in prevention and control.

He added that the forum will review legislation, public policies, and prevention and control plans, while also examining the challenges facing efforts to rehabilitate drug users and reintegrate them into society. In addition, it will explore the most effective approaches to enhancing community awareness of the dangers of drugs and the illicit use of psychotropic substances.

The NHRC Vice-Chairman expressed his hope that the forum will contribute to developing recommendations and insights that will support counter-narcotics efforts and enhance vigilance and resilience in addressing any emerging challenges in this area.

For his part, Assistant Director of Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Interior Brig. Gen. Saad Salem Al Dosari, affirmed the depth of the constructive partnership between the Ministry of Interior and the National Human Rights Committee. This partnership is based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two parties in 2018, which has resulted in the organisation of numerous joint events, training courses, and specialised awareness workshops in the field of human rights.



Al Dosari explained that this forum is an effective national platform and a distinguished opportunity to exchange expertise and experiences in the field of combating drugs. It also supports and strengthens the Ministry of Interior's 2024-2030 strategy, particularly its second strategic objective related to protecting society from drugs, which is considered one of the most prominent challenges threatening the security and safety of individuals and communities.

He noted the active participation of several departments within the Ministry of Interior in the forum's proceedings, through the presentation of three specialised working papers reflecting the Ministry's role in combating this phenomenon. The Public Relations Department presented a paper on the experience of security awareness in enhancing protection from drugs: The Ministry of Interior as a Model, while the General Directorate of Drug Control presented a paper on emerging patterns of drug crimes: comprehensive countermeasures. Additionally, the Correctional and Rehabilitation Institutions Department presented a paper on the recovery and rehabilitation programs and measures for inmates convicted of drug offenses in correctional institutions.

He pointed out that combating drugs is a shared societal responsibility requiring concerted efforts between official bodies and the community, along with the crucial role of families and the media in raising awareness. He emphasised the Ministry of Interior's commitment to continuing its approach of partnership and coordination with various national entities in the field of drug control, contributing to the protection of society and enhancing its security and stability.

Furthermore, the forum, which comprises eight sessions, seeks to achieve several outcomes, including the formulation of recommendations and perspectives to be submitted to the relevant entities concerned with combating drugs. These aim to strengthen preventive measures and adopt a comprehensive approach that places human rights at the core of public policies, legislation, and counter-narcotics programs.

Additional outcomes include the establishment of a specialised unit dedicated to raising awareness of the risks of drugs, as well as the publication of a book compiling the speeches, academic papers, deliberations, and recommendations of the forum.