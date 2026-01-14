Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Guinea
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President Mamady Doumbouya on the occasion of his election as President of the Republic of Guinea.
HH the Amir wished President Doumbouya success in his duties and expressed hope for continued growth and development in relations between Qatar and Guinea.
