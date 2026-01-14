Joint Statement From Mediators On The Formation Of The Palestinian Technocratic Committee To Administer The Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The mediators, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Türkiye, welcome the formation of the Palestinian Technocratic Committee to Administer the Gaza Strip, headed by Dr. Ali Abdel Hamid Shaath, in a step that is considered an important development that will contribute to strengthening efforts aimed at consolidating stability and improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The mediators expressed their hope that the formation of the committee will pave the way for the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, according to the plan announced by His Excellency President Donald Trump, thereby contributing to consolidating the truce and preventing a renewed escalation.

The mediators stressed the necessity for all parties to fully commit to implementing the agreement in order to achieve a sustainable peace and create the appropriate conditions for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, fulfilling the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people for security, stability, and a dignified life.