Qatar Plays Influential Role On Regional, Global Stages: Speaker Of Australian House Of Representatives

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the House of Representatives of Australia, HE Milton Dick, underlined that the State of Qatar has played an influential role on the global stage, stressing that it has become one of the nations that possess vibrant and energetic characteristics both in the regional and global spheres.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the sidelines of his participation in the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Doha, Dick underscored the importance of hosting the 298th session of the Executive Committee of the IPU, which promotes Qatar's standing as one of the active members of the Union.

He highlighted the role Qatar plays in organisation and active participation, emphasising that he is honored to work side by side with the Qatari side in the Executive Committee in his capacity as representative of the Asian group, reflecting Qatar's strong engagement in international parliamentary forums.

Addressing the parliamentary relationship between Australia and countries in the Middle East, HE Milton Dick emphasised that it is warm and strong. He noted that the Australian and Qatari parliaments have established parliamentary friendship groups that contribute to strengthening parliamentary diplomacy, supported by the ambassadors of the two nations.

Dick affirmed that the establishment of these friendship groups was among the reasons they wanted to visit Qatar.

He added that his visit to the Shura Council's headquarters and meeting with the Australian-Qatari Parliamentary Friendship Group reflected the strength of the bilateral relationship, expressing that he looks forward to further great parliamentary cooperation and partnership between the two sides based on strong foundations.

His Excellency said that the IPU meetings deal with multiple issues across the globe amid the participation of 138 member countries and nearly 44,000 parliamentarians, including global conflicts, strengthening communications between parliaments and citizens, climate change and gender equality, youth empowerment, and economic equality. He noted that these issues concern all countries without exception.

Finally, Dick stressed that parliamentary diplomacy was required more than ever amid the conflicts spreading across the continents, suggesting that parliamentarians are in need more than ever to sit down together, find common solutions, strengthen peace, and make sure that citizens are represented.



He added that there is a need to build and secure safe environments, and this was exactly the IPU mandate when it was established.