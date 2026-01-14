United States Welcomes United Arab Emirates' Signing Of Pax Silica Declaration

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United Arab Emirates signed the Pax Silica Declaration, marking a historic milestone in the region's economic integration. The UAE's leadership in energy, investment, and technological innovation make it an indispensable partner in this coalition. Its commitment to building a world class, secure AI ecosystem demonstrates a clear vision for harnessing technology to drive economic diversification and opportunity.

The UAE's accession to Pax Silica Declaration was signed by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and Minister of State Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri. The United States and the United Arab Emirates affirmed their commitment to jointly pursue multilayered partnerships that strengthen supply chain security, address coercive dependencies and single points of failure, and advance the adoption of trusted technology ecosystems. They will explore opportunities to partner on flagship projects across the global technology stack, including connectivity and edge infrastructure such as 6G; compute and data centers; advanced manufacturing; logistics; mineral refining and processing; and energy.

Pax Silica is an economic security coalition built for the AI age. This is the first time countries are organizing around compute, silicon, minerals, and energy as shared strategic assets.

The United States welcomed the United Arab Emirates as the ninth Pax Silica signatory. They joined partners from Australia, Israel, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Qatar, Singapore, and the United Kingdom as fellow signatories. India will join as a signatory next month.

Pax Silica is a positive-sum partnership of nations that want to remain competitive and prosperous.

