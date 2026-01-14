Delivering On Our Commitment: U.S. Disaster Assistance To The Cuban People

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, we are announcing the first in a series of direct humanitarian shipments to Cuba as part of the $3 million of disaster assistance committed by the Trump Administration following Hurricane Melissa. These shipments reflect our sustained commitment to the Cuban people as they continue to recover from the devastation. While the storm has passed, humanitarian needs remain acute, and recovery efforts are ongoing.

A U.S.-supported humanitarian flight will depart from Florida, carrying much needed relief supplies. A second flight will follow on January 16, and a commercial vessel will deliver additional assistance within weeks. These shipments include food, hygiene kits, and other essential items to help Cuban families recover and rebuild.

Consistent with our longstanding policy, we have taken extraordinary measures to ensure that this assistance reaches the Cuban people directly, without interference or diversion by the illegitimate regime. We are working in close partnership with the Catholic Church in Cuba to deliver aid transparently and effectively.

For further information on this humanitarian assistance, please review our associated fact sheet.